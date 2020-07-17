Idaho Falls Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Falls man was killed when he clipped a pickup truck on his motorcycle in Island Park late Friday morning.

Roderick Erchul was ridding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Yale-Kilgore Road at around 10:14 a.m. when he tried to pass a Chevrolet pickup, but clipped it and went off the left shoulder and was killed, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said Erchul, 56, was not wearing a helmet. The 22-year-old driver of the pickup and an 18-year-old passenger were not injured.