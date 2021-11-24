Authentic Hawaiian Food Officially Available In Twin Falls Dec 3rd

The new Hawaiian-style restaurant called Mo' Bettahs will officially be open for business on December 3rd. Authentic Hawaiian food is on the menu and we are excited to give it a shot.

Mo' Bettahs is at 2004 Nielsen Point Place Suite 200 by the Visitors Center in Twin Falls. They will officially be open for regular business on December 3rd. There will be a VIP invitation-only part on December 2nd. You can get details on how to get invited at their Facebook page.

Mo' Bettahs has quite a few locations already. Many of them are in Utah. There are also locations in Ammon, Idaho, Meridian, and now Twin Falls. It looks like general business hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am until 9 pm.

On the menu, they have some delicious-looking meat options. They have standard Teriyaki Chicken and Katsu Chicken. They also have teriyaki steak and some dishes with authentic Hawaiian names that I definitely can't pronounce, but the photos make my mouth water. Each meal comes with rice and macaroni salad.

They are offering some different beverages as well. Hawaiian Sun and P.O.G. Juice. Apparently, P.O.G. juice is passion fruit, orange, and guava. I will definitely give that a try.

It is always exciting to have more options for food in the area. I don't know that I can say with confidence I have had authentic Hawaiian food before so I'm excited to give it a try.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.