Authorities Search for Teen Who Disappeared While Swimming

NEWDALE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy from Utah who disappeared while swimming northeast of Idaho Falls in the Teton River. KIDK-TV reports 14-year old Justin Grass of Sandy, Utah, was swimming near the former Teton Dam site Sunday afternoon with two other boys when he went missing. Madison County Chief Deputy Bart Quayle says the boys had to hike for almost an hour before they could call for help. Quayle says dispatchers received the call from the boys at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday. Crews planned to search for the teen until late Monday night. Quale said crews would resume the search Tuesday if needed.