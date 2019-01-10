Authorities Still Looking for Missing Twin Falls Teen

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities said Thursday they are still looking for a Twin Falls County teen who has been missing since early November.

Jessie Kristine Clark, 16, has been missing from Twin Falls County since Nov. 5, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessie, who is white, is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 105 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

If you have any information about Jessie Kristen Clark or her whereabouts, contact SIRCOMM right away at 208-735-1911.