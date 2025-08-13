I’ll never be able to forget last year. When summer ended, all the leaves fell off the trees! I’m told we can expect it again this year (is it climate change gone awry?)

Seriously, by late August we should start to see some leaves dropping, and by early October we should reach peak in north, east, and west Idaho. Peak in the Treasure and Magic Valleys should take a bit longer.

Two of My Favorite Places Provide Good Food Too

If I could, I would recommend trips to Stanley and Horseshoe Bend. I’ve made those drives in early October the last couple of years, and I wasn’t disappointed. From Ketchum to Stanley, I caught a day filled with an azure sky and the bright colors along the hills and mountains.

We may not get the variety of colors you would see in the Northeast, but we have no shortage of trees that change colors in the fall.

I would recommend at least a full day for the trip. Both Horseshoe Bend and Stanley have great restaurant options, and if the weather is good, you may be able to get a table outside and take in the view while you eat.

Make the Leaf Tour More Than One Day

If you choose to overnight, you can see the sun set and rise against the canvas provided by the leaves. It’s extraordinary.

I would probably recommend an overnight. I don’t know about you, but I’ve always felt the air breathed better in autumn and after sunset, believed the night sky looked clearer in fall.

We don’t need to worry about a long flight or cruise to paradise. We live there.