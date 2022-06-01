One of the coolest farms that I have ever seen is officially open for the season. Make sure you get ready to take all the kids with you or go alone, to Babby Farms in Caldwell. It is an experience you aren't going to want to miss.

Babby Farms In Caldwell, ID

The farm is a non-profit organization that aims to help children and adults with disabilities learn and have an opportunity to experience a wide range of animals. It is a great opportunity for adults and children without disabilities to interact and learn about animals as well.

What Kind Of Animals Are At Babby Farms?

There are a ton of different animals. There are kangaroos, ferrets, otters, camels, sloths, rabbits, turtles, lynx, and so much more. You can actually purchase tickets to encounter a lot of these animals. I personally want to hang out with some otters and sloths. That is just me though. If you follow them on Instagram and other social media you can see all the different kinds of animals. They even have a zebra! Also, I had no idea how buff kangaroos actually were until you see some of these photos.

Ticket Pricing And Information

You can purchase general admission tickets for anywhere between $6.50 and $11 dollars per ticket. Ages 12 to 54 are $9 dollars, children 4 to 11 are $6.50, and seniors 55 and older are $6.50. You can also purchase different tickets for different encounters. Ferret, encounters, turtle encounters, and rabbit encounters are each $10 dollars apiece. To be part of the otter encounter, sloth encounter, and camel encounter the price is $50 dollars each. Children under the age of 3 are free.

Hours Of Operation and Discounts

Right now the farm is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm. The last call for entrance and tickets is at 4 pm each day. They also offer a 10 percent discount for all military, law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs. There is a group discount on Tuesdays of 6 or more and Wednesday is donation day where you get 50 percent off entry per person who donates from their donation or wish list.

Any day that reaches 100 degrees or higher will lead to the closure of Babby Farms for everyone's safety.

Definitely looks worth the trip. Who is ready to go?!

