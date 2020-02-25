Idaho’s Top Ag Product Is….Not Potatoes

When you're traveling around the country or around the world and you say you're from Idaho, chances are someone will crack a joke about potatoes. However, they soon might be something witty about milk. That's right, it turns out the biggest agricultural money-maker is not the beloved potato.

According to KTVB, "dairy products are actually Idaho's most valuable agricultural commodity." While Idaho produces the most potatoes and it's the state's highest-selling crop, dairy brings in the most money of any agricultural product.

The University of Idaho presented an economic report in which it states that "milk is the most valuable commodity produced in the state, worth more than $2.3 billion in 2019. Cattle came in second at $1.4 billion and potatoes were third at $1.1 billion."

According to KTVB, there are currently about 600,000 dairy cows in the state spread across 437 dairy farms. You can read the full report HERE.