Badger Fire Aftermath: Scorched Campsites And Untouched Areas

The Badger Fire is officially out and it scorched over 90 thousand acres in the South Hills. The area still has some closures but I was fortunate enough to be able to go in and look at some of the damage, and clean up efforts.

Going through Bostetter, Father and Sons and Monument Peak it is pretty obvious that those campsites are not going to be ready for next year.

It does look like there is a little bit of hope. After traveling to Pikes Peak you can see the damage throughout the Cassia area. The Twin Falls side of the South Hills is pretty much untouched. The Hummingbirds are great, the cabins are all fine, the beaver dams are all intact. I am hopeful that in a few years it is going to make a come back and be just as beautiful as ever.