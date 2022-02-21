Road tripping across the country, there are certain landmarks we all have to stop and see. You can't go through South Dakota without seeing Mount Rushmore. It's wrong to go to Los Angels the first time and not drive by the 'Hollywood' sign or to go to San Francisco and not see the Golden Gate Bridge. Every state seems to have its local landmarks and the Magic Valley is no different. Anyone driving through or near it should drive over the Perrine Bridge, see the Evil Knievel jump site, visit Sun Valley, and much more. There is one landmark in the area though that people are told to visit, that in my opinion isn't worth the trip and is overhyped.

Balanced Rock Isn't Worth the Trip

Picture by Bill Colley. Picture by Bill Colley. loading...

Since arriving in Twin Falls, many have told me places to go and check out. Most of them have been worth the trips, money, or time, but the one that disappointed me was Balanced Rock. It may have been my expectations, but it didn't live up to what I was anticipating. I was expecting the rock to be in a field by itself, or standing out, but that is not what I saw. Pictures made it look way different than what I thought I would see.

Why Balanced Rock is Overrated

Picture by Bill Colley. Picture by Bill Colley. loading...

The drive out to Balanced Rock isn't the prettiest. It is mostly through open flat farmland. It does get pretty as you begin to descend into a canyon, before finally pulling out onto the side of the road. From there you can look up and across the ridgeline is where you will see Balanced Rock, right in line with other big rocks. You can hike to it, but you can also see it, take a picture and go on. It doesn't stick out as much as one would think and while it is unique it isn't as special as anticipated. The best part about it is that it is free. If you do head out there, make sure to check out the park. It has a beautiful stream and makes for a prime location for a picnic, a hike, or some light fishing.

Get our free mobile app

While Balanced Rock may not be for me, it might be for other people. There are more fun things to see and do in the area that I rather use my gas, time, and money on. If you want to see for yourself, make sure to head west towards Castleford and check out Balanced Rock today. You may enjoy it better than me, or you may find out that it isn't worth the hype people give it. What's your opinion?

Most Terrifying Attractions In Southern Idaho The Perrine Bridge by itself isn't that big of a deal in the fear-factor category until you decide to do a BASE jump. That's when the fear level goes up to 10. Other places are just scary as the bridge.