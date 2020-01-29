Baxter’s Dog Park Reopens After Closing Due to Weather

The City of Twin Falls says Baxter's Dog Park has reopened after closing due to wet weather last week. The City of Twin Falls announced January 29 the park was closed because of wet weather.

According to the city, the park at 240 Shoup Ave. West was so wet the park's turf was being damaged.

During the closure, the city said people could come to the park, but they'd need to stay outside the fenced area with their dogs until the ground dried up and the park was reopened.

If you have any questions you can call the City of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department at 208-736-2265.