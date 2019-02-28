Twin Falls Dog Park Closed by Wet Weather

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-With the recent soggy weather the Twin Falls dog park has been forced to close until further notice.

The city of Twin Falls announced the closure of Baxter's Dog Park because it was too wet and causing damage to the turf in the park. People with their pets are asked to stay out of the fenced areas until the weather improves and the park can reopen.

Baxter's Dog Park is the only city park where dogs can roam free without a leash, dogs are required to have a leash within the city otherwise.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise is forecasting the rain should clear by this evening with mostly sunny skies by Friday with high for the Magic Valley at 41 with a light breeze. However, some snow could hit Friday evening into Saturday with a 20 percent chance. More rain could hit the Magic Valley on Wednesday next week.