Bert Brackett Announces Retirement From Idaho State Senate

Bert Brackett knows highways. The Idaho State Senator plans to retire. Brackett, who’ll turn 75 next month, made the announcement early this morning. He is one of the legislature’s most knowledgeable members when it comes to transportation issues. He’s the Chairman of the State Senate’s Committee on Transportation. He serves as Vice-Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Resources and the Environment.

Brackett, a rancher from Owyhee County has served a decade in the Senate and a term in the State House of Representatives. His family is firmly entrenched in Southwestern Idaho.

The district he represents encompasses a portion of Twin Falls County, Owyhee and Elmore Counties. Geographically, the 23rd District is one of the largest in the state.

There are likely several men and women with an interest in filling Brackett’s seat. On the House side, the 23rd is dominated by two Representatives from Elmore County. It has the district’s largest share of population.

This morning I contacted one possible successor but haven’t yet received a response. If Brackett would depart before the current term ends next spring, several names would be submitted to Governor Brad Little. The Governor would then select one nominee to finish the session. Brackett instead plans to finish the term.

Several Republicans are likely to start making the rounds of the three county GOP committees in hopes of getting the backing of Republicans. While Democrats are greatly outnumbered in the district, much the same process will take place among those party committees.

A great many resumes are being refreshed between now and nominations next year.