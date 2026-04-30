I know there are some fun rivalries between schools, but in many ways, Jerome and Twin Falls Counties are like one big unit. I probably visit downtown Jerome more often than Kimberly or Filer, and those two places are shorter drives (although getting to Kimberly seems more time-consuming on every trip I make, with all the development and traffic). I have just as many friends (if not more) north of the river as south of the river.

This is a Common Scene

I’m not alone, and the cooperation between first responders on both sides of the bridge always looks seamless. This happened on Wednesday when a BASE jumper was injured on the Jerome side of the river. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office was among those assisting their neighbors on the north side. You can see by the pictures posted that it was all hands on deck.



Two Counties and One Community

I sometimes shop at WinCo in the wee hours of the morning. I’m up really early. I sometimes see Jerome County Deputies grabbing a sandwich after a quick hop across the bridge, and Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson is the former number two deputy in Jerome County. This summer will bring another round of joint rescues and recoveries. You’re probably aware that the work not only stretches across county lines, but state lines as well. First responders in Idaho often work with neighbors in Nevada and Utah. For instance, the marine patrol from Twin Falls County is often busy in Elko County, and as far west northwest as Elmore County.