Child Sexual Exploitation: Twin Falls County Man Arrested

Twin Falls County Man Arrested on 20 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child

In a significant development, Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Twin Falls County man on serious charges related to child exploitation. Daniel DeKruyf, 56, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, following an extensive investigation. DeKruyf now faces 20 felony counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Agencies Collaborate to Make Arrest

The arrest was made possible through the collaboration of several local and regional law enforcement agencies. The ICAC Task Force received critical support from the Rupert Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department, and specialized K9 units trained in electronic storage detection from both the Idaho Falls Police Department and Rupert Police Department.

Attorney General Labrador's Statement

"Every arrest our ICAC Task Force makes represents an untold number of exploited and abused kids," stated Attorney General Labrador. "It's our job to investigate, arrest, and prosecute these predators and keep them out of our neighborhoods. I'm grateful for the hard work done by our ICAC Task Force and for the partnerships they are building around our state. Each new partner agency helps to make our communities safer."

Community Encouraged to Report Information

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the exploitation of children to come forward. Individuals can report such crimes to their local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Idaho ICAC Task Force: A United Front Against Online Child Exploitation

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works in close coordination with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a network of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Together, they focus on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting those who use the internet to prey on children.

For additional resources and information, parents, educators, and law enforcement officials are encouraged to visit the ICAC website at ICACIdaho.org. The website offers valuable tools to help protect children and prevent exploitation in the digital age.