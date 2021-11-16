Beware: The Box Elder Bugs are Still Awake in Twin Falls

It happens every year in Twin Falls, yet I still act surprised when the Boxelder Bugs start showing up around the radio station, and in the radio station. I killed two of them today on my desk. I'm not the only one dealing with them: I've seen posts on social media from people asking what they are and what to do about them.

Boxelder Bugs In Twin Falls

Much like the flies that always seem to be pestering us in Twin Falls, Boxelder Bugs seem to always be around. You can find them (or they'll find you) in the spring, summer, and fall. Luckily they aren't a real danger, they are just a bug that wants to be your roommate.

How To Get Rid Of Boxelder Bugs In Idaho

I read on a pest eradication site that the best way to get rid of Boxelder Bugs in your house is to not let them get in your house. Yeah, not really helpful. Let's pretend we live in the real world and they will get in your house, then what? You can ignore them or you can kill them, but they aren't going to move out on their own.

This article from the University of Minnesota explains that once the bugs are in your house, sprays are pointless. The life cycle of the bug isn't long enough for it to matter and sprays won't keep others from coming inside. They say you should remove them with a vacuum or a broom and dustpan. I prefer the instant death method since I really don't want them to come back indoors. I have the same rule with spiders and wasps.

Useless Boxelder Bug Fact

This is only interesting to me since we live in Idaho where the state capital is Boise, but the scientific name for the Boxelder Bug is Boisea trivittatas. It has Boise in its name!

