Biden’s Inflation Plot and Soon Starving Idaho

Get our free mobile app

Five dozen eggs will now set you back almost 20 dollars. Last week I saw a post from a guy who works at Idaho Freedom Foundation. He shared a picture of a 60 count at almost 16 dollars. That was at WinCo. Smith’s is almost four dollars more. I also took notice of a carton of 18 eggs and a pound of butter. Let’s go, Brandon!

After I posted my photographs on my personal Facebook page, one of the local leaders of Idaho’s fledgling Democrat Party replied and blamed Vladimir Putin. Yes, I saw him skulking around the bread aisle as well! Are provincial liberals getting daily emails from the Democrat National Committee instructing them to the old default of Russia, Russia, Russia?

When it comes to inflation, we’re not anywhere near out of the woods.

If Donald Trump or any other Republican was in charge and working with a Republican House and Senate, do you believe the opposition would blame Putin? That’s a rhetorical question. Mainstream news media, the DNC’s auxiliary, would be leading every newscast and at the top of every page with stories about high prices. Message: Vote for liberals on Election Day!

We’re seeing these leftists lose their minds as they realize the propaganda isn’t working as it did two years ago. Nobody trusts the simpering wimps of the Democrat Party. Look at how they’ve melted down in recent days over their monopoly on Twitter. Come January, Facebook and Google are going to be probed and the monopoly on bald-faced lying will come to an end.

Still, inflation will remain. It’s a stubborn enemy and it brings down governments and collapses civilizations. If that happens, then the anarchic liberals will have achieved their goal.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...