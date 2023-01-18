TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.

