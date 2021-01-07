‘Bison Boys’ Series Shows Ranching Realities In Idaho, Montana

If you're looking for a new reality series to binge-watch, and enjoy shows that feature the outdoors and real, hard-working people earning an honest wage, I might have something for you.

"Bison Boys" is an independently produced docuseries that follows a ranching family and its business practices in eastern Idaho and Montana. Thousand have been viewing the docuseries on YouTube, in which the initial first episodes began airing in 2019. .

The series follows two brothers, Brock and Brigham, and their experiences on the ranch tending to Bison. According to the series' website, filming takes place in both Idaho and Montana. The family also are behind the Bison Boys beef jerky product line, which offers several different varieties.

The product was the idea of Roger Ball, the grandfather of Brock and Brigham, who created the brand years ago from ranch-raised Bison in the Big Hole Valley of Montana. The product is available for purchase on the brand's retail website.

The series is a fascinating look at the ranching lifestyle, and the balancing of the trade and family life. A recent clip I watched from the show called, "The Calm Before The Storm," included a scene involving a Bison that needed rescuing after becoming stuck in a mud hole on the ranch. It was a good example of how powerful these animals are, and how dangerous the job can be.

I haven't seen much of the YouTube series, but what I have watched, I've found to be very compelling.