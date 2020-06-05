Blaine County Fair to Go Virtual In Shadow of COVID-19

BLAINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County elected officials and fair board members have voted to host a virtual county fair because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Thursday, June 4, the Blaine County Fair Board announced it voted to eliminate the live 2020 Blaine County Fair and replace it with a virtual one for this year, a decision supported by the Blaine County Board of Commissioners.

"This was not an easy decision, but was made in the interest of the health of our community," said Morgan Drage, Blaine County Fair Board President. "We're confidant we can hold a program that will honor the work of our local 4 H clubs, and we encourage the community to support the Fair and the market animal sale as they have done in years past"

The board said in a statement via it's website, that the University of Idaho 4-H Extension is working on a virtual animal sale for the young people who have raised animals in anticipation for the fair. Several other major rodeos and fairs have also been canceled including Western Days in Twin Falls, which would have taken place at the end of May, and the Snake River Stampede in July.