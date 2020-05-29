The 105th Snake River Stampede Cancelled

There is a lot to be said for tradition and today a tradition was cancelled in Nampa. Since 1915 the Snake River Stampede has been something families have enjoyed in the Treasure Valley. This is one of those events that transcends lifestyle, meaning you would see as many boots as you would sneakers. Five days of bareback riding, saddle riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, and barrel racing draws about 60,000 people every year.

Board President Roger Todd told ktvb. "We are already looking forward to next year when we can produce the Snake River Stampede as a celebration that brings our community together and draws some of the world's finest rodeo athletes to Nampa."

The Snake River Stampede was scheduled for July 14-18th at the Ford Idaho Center this year. In other local Rodeo news the Eagle Rodeo has been rescheduled for September and the Caldwell night rodeo has yet to make a decision on whether they will cancel due to COVID-19.