Blaine County Residents Invited to Flood Prep Meeting in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Winter brought the cold and snow, but spring brings its own challenges: flooding.

Wood River Valley residents are invited to a community meeting scheduled for early April about flood preparedness.

Blaine County residents are invited to attend the meeting, according to a joint-agency news release posted on the Blaine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page , where they will receive information about local ordinances on proper sandbag and bladder placement, Code Red notifications, evacuation procedures and other flood related topics.

Several area agencies will participate, including Blaine County Disaster Services and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, and visitors who attend may ask questions.

The meeting is planned for 7 p.m. April 4 at the Community Campus Auditorium, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.