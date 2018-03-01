Blaine School District Cancels Class Friday Due to Winter Weather

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Blaine County School District has cancelled all after-school activities for today, and says it will cancel class on Friday due to possible extreme weather.

There will be no early dismissal today and buses will run their normal schedule to bring students home, the district said, but parents should not plan on sending their students to school on Friday.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday, March 2, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy snow expected in the Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, Clayton and Stanley areas.

The advisory says travel will be "difficult to impossible" with snow accumulation between 14 and 18 inches, and some localized amounts reaching as much as 30 inches. Also, winds could gust as high as 35 mph, causing snow to drift, especially over mountain passes.