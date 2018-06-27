TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $500 reward for information about a wild horse herd management sign that was stolen near Glenns Ferry.

The 12-foot Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area was posted at the junction of the Water Haul and Crows Nest intersection within the Jarbidge Field Office. Rangeland staffers first noticed the sign was missing in mid-June, according to a news release Wednesday by the BLM.

The BLM places signs at strategic locations throughout the desert, to identify certain features, roads or in this case, a wild horse herd management area. Unfortunately, and all too often, they become expensive targets for people who use them for target practice. Large signs like the one that was stolen cost the American taxpayer thousands of dollars each year to replace.

The agency says it will reward anyone with information leading to the prosecution of the individual(s) who illegally removed the sign. Contact BLM law enforcement officer Matt Valenta at 208-735-4600.

Source: Bureau of Land Management