BLM to Host Wild Horse Adoption in Challis

CHALLIS, Idaho (KLIX)-About 70 wild horses that were part of a roundup late last year will be up for adoption this week in southern Idaho.

The Bureau of Land Management will host an adoption event Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, at the Challis Off-range Wild Horse Corral Facility south of the community of Challis. The animals were rounded up in 2019 from the Challis Wild Herd Management Area, ranging in age from one year to five years old, will be available to the general public that qualify to adopt.

The event will start at 9 a.m. everyday with a competitive bid adoption on Jan. 31, for an hour starting at 10 a.m., afterward the remaining horses will be available on a first-come first-served basis. Training demonstrations will be done by wild horse trainer Mario Johnson. Those who want to adopt a horse need to be 18 or older, have an approved place to keep the animal, and a proper way of transporting the animal from the adoption site.

"Through the new Adoption Incentive Program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal, which normally occurs one year from the adoption date. All untrained animals are now $25. The incentive is only available for untrained animals that are eligible for adoption at BLM facilities, off-site events or on the agency’s Online Corral website," according to information published by BLM.

Adopters must demonstrate humane care for the horses. All animals have been seen by a veterinarian, vaccinated and de-wormed. For more information hit this LINK.