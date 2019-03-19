The State of Ada it’s derisively called. In just a few years Ada and Canyon Counties could control almost half the seats in the Idaho House of Representatives. There was a time when across the Capitol the State Senate could’ve checked the concentration of power.

In the early days each county had one member of the Senate. Then a high court ruling ended the old system. As the population of the Treasure Valley explodes the power of rural Idaho fades away.

The Chairman of the Camas County Republican Party is Lee Barron. His father served under the old system. Camas has a small population and there are fears local rural concerns will suffer under a tyranny of the majority. Barron believes restoring the old system is possible with the use of the 10 th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. He joined Newsradio 1310 KLIX and offered his plan. You can listen by clicking here or below.