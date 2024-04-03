It’s Brief, Beautiful and Coming Soon to Idaho

In a few weeks, Centennial Marsh is going to bloom. Located not far off Route 20 near Hill City in Camas County, it’s also a major stop on the flyway for migrating birds. I’ve been there on a few occasions. Once, I was a little early, but in the years since have managed to catch the Camas Prairie in full view (it shares the name with a few other locations in Idaho and Montana).

One year, I got out of the car and wandered the narrow road. I pulled out my cell phone and turned on the sound recorder. When I got home, I listened to the audio and was amazed by the variety of bird calls I heard.

Credit Bill Colley. Pictures can't do the prairie justice.

There are a lot of things you can experience year-round in Idaho. The marsh has a limited window. Access would be a challenge in winter. It can be muddy in early spring. At some point in May, the blooms and birds are gone. It’s truly a unique experience. I would recommend making a day of it. If you can deal with the insects, there’s a small picnic area. Bring a tablecloth. The volume of migrating birds ensures some splatter on tabletops.

It's remote, but worth the visit. Credit Bill Colley.

If you pass on lunch on the site, there are some great stops on the return drive. If you turn right and head east on Route 20, there’s the legendary Wrangle in Fairfield, with one of the longest comfort menus you’ll find in Idaho. The ice cream is also top-notch. If you head west, there are multiple choices for lunch or dinner in Mountain Home. You may also spot herds of pronghorn sheep. If you see them, don’t expect to get a photo up close. They are lightning-fast. A zoom lens would be your best option.

You could pack a lunch basket and make it a day. Credit Bill Colley.

The drive is an easy one from Boise or Twin Falls.

Bring a camera and possibly a book to identify birds. Credit Bill Colley.