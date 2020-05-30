Boat Sinks Near Thousands Springs, 17 Onboard Make it to Shore

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities say 17 people made it to shore after their boat sank in the Snake River near Hagerman Saturday afternoon.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m near Thousand Springs Resort for a report of a boating accident called in by an employee. When deputies arrived all 17 people that had been on the boat were back on shore.

According to the sheriff's office the operator of the 22' Centurion Ski boat was heading into the docks and as he slowed down the wake came up over the boat and sank it. Twin Falls County Search and Rescue plan on retrieving the sunken boat on Sunday with help from the Cassia County Search and Rescue Dive Team.