A Guy in Idaho Got Hit With a 4,000 Dollar Towing Bill

How would you like to spend four grand getting your car pulled from mud? That was the recent estimate for a driver who decided to wander onto a closed Forest Service road in southern Idaho.

Range Deputies responded from Twin Falls County and rescued the driver, but their job isn’t towing. A private business was called and came back with the estimate. To top off the expense, the driver could also face a fine from the federal agency and be summoned to appear in federal court in Boise. And if your truck is still stuck, you’ll need a driver.

This isn’t an isolated story. It frequently happens and especially in winter and spring when the roads are closed. Closed for good reason because of snow, ice, and mud.

Drivers should consider there may not be cell service where they’re going. There may not be a deputy anywhere near where you get stuck.

You should be prepared with an emergency survival kit, know where the nearest warming shack is, and leave some details about where you’re going and when you expect to be back you’re your friends and relatives.

I would add an observation of my own.

I wouldn’t rely on Google Maps. Generally, I’ve had decent directions when I’ve used the service, but it’s not perfect. If you don’t know the territory, ask some people who are familiar with where you’re going. If the map doesn’t match, ask some more questions and look for more sources.

Remember nights are still very cold in southern Idaho, and at higher elevations it’s usually cold even during the day. I’ve seen the thermometer on my dashboard drop 20 degrees in minutes as I climb a mountainside.

Most Forest Service Roads should open May 15th.

