There are jobs where experience may not be required, but in law enforcement, I believe it’s a plus. Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson has spent decades wearing a badge. He posted a video this week and shared some thoughts on some bills being debated by our state legislators. Then he mentioned that the two state senators representing Twin Falls County haven’t sought his input. I would remind them that local officials are also their constituents, and in some cases won election by even larger margins than some legislators. In other words, it’s difficult to find anyone with a bad word to say about the Sheriff’s dedication and administrative abilities.



Talk About Disrespect

He isn’t the first person I’ve met in local government who has told me that our local delegation turns a deaf ear. I guess if you don’t share the same political faction, you’re going to be ignored. Wouldn’t you want input before making policy decisions? It doesn’t mean it needs to match your own philosophy, but it probably reflects some of what the constituency is thinking. I think what ails a lot of people in politics is inflated egos. They come to believe that they know what’s best for you. It’s probably human nature, because I’ve seen it before, and it crops up across political lines.

We're Talking Taxpayer Nightmare

One of the bills that most concerns Johnson is a bill that would allow firearms inside courthouses. The new Twin Falls County Courthouse would then require screening at the doors of all 10 courtrooms, staffed by 20 deputies. That doesn’t even account for juvenile and other courts in the county. Johnson asks if taxpayers are willing to pay millions of dollars every year for staff and additional equipment. Is that an unreasonable question?