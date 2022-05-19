Boil Advisory for Richfield

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Richfield have been advised to boil their water if they are on the town system. Luanne Swainston sent a brief message saying there is a Water Boil Advisory because of low pressure in the town water system. There is a possibility that the advisory could be lifted by this evening but, more than likely early Friday morning. The city can be reached at (208) 487-2755.

