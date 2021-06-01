RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Richfield Sunday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, Bradley Schepper, 21, of Twin Falls and Daniel Steece, 26, of Caldwell died after their car rolled on U.S. Highway 26 at just before 9 p.m. Schepper had been driving the Toyota Corolla west when he lost control of the car and crashed just north of Ritchfield. Schepper died at the scene, Steece was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he died. Another passenger, Julia Kastner, 19, of Twin Falls was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

ISP said both Kastner and Steece were ejected from the car and it wasn't clear if anyone had been wearing seat belts.