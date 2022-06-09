Another week is coming to an end, the weather is beginning to feel more summerlike and a weekend full of events and activities is beginning. With nicer weather comes more events and it seems that there is plenty to do every weekend this time of year. Rest in the winter, because right now is time to get out, enjoy the fresh air, and have fun at all the events taking place around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Here is what you can do to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun.

Thursday, June 9 Through Sunday, June 12 - Shoshone After Dark

Shoshone Falls After Dark loading...

Looking for a fun light show and beautiful waterfalls? Look no further than Shoshone After Dark. It is one of the most beautiful spectacles you will see. Waterfalls, lights, music, and memories for the whole family are a great way to spend a June evening. The show begins at 9:45 PM and lasts until around 11:30 PM. Tickets are $20 per vehicle or $30 for larger vehicles. You can catch the show at 9:45 PM, 10:15 PM, or 10:45 PM.

Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 - Dairy Days

Brad - Townsquare Media Brad - Townsquare Media loading...

Magic Valley Dairy Days is back this weekend. The festivities are on Friday and will last through much of Saturday. The event will be taking place in Wendell and will be packed for entertainment. On Friday there will be live music, food, and even a free viewing of the movie "Enchanted." Wake up early and attend the community breakfast, before going to the parade that starts at 10:30 AM on Saturday. There will be milk, cheese, and of course ice cream. Make sure to stop by Wendell for a fun day for the whole family.

Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 - 66th Annual Outlaw Day

Credit: Polina Portnaya on Unsplash Credit: Polina Portnaya on Unsplash loading...

For all the rodeo lovers out there and those that like to enjoy a good time dancing to country music, then head to Richfield this weekend for the 66th Annual Outlaw Day. The event starts Friday with bull riding and the alumni dance, but Saturday is when most of the events will be taking place. There will be a parade, mud bogs, a rodeo, and dancing in the streets most of the night. To watch all the events is $5 per person.

Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 - Filer Funs Days

Credit: Jingda Chen on Unsplash Credit: Jingda Chen on Unsplash loading...

Filer Fun Days is back this weekend. The event technically starts on Friday with the fish fry from 5 PM until 8 PM. Tickets to the event are $10 per person or $30 for a family of four. The main event starts on Saturday and there will be a plethora of events takings place. There will be a fun run, car show, pancake breakfast, chicken drop, raffles every hour, a parade, and the night will end with a firework show. There will be something for everyone and a day your family will not want to miss. Don't miss Filer Fun Days this weekend.

Saturday, June 11 - Eli Young Band Concert

Eli Young Band Bus Catches Fire David Becker, Getty Images loading...

If you need a date night and want to enjoy a night of great country music, Eli Young Band will be performing in Burley this Saturday at the King Fine Arts Center. Tickets are still available for as low as $38 and as high as $58. If you aren't familiar with Eli Young Band, they perform hit songs such as " Even If it Breaks Your Heart" and "Love Ain't." The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, June 12 - Farmers Market in Hagerman

Credit: Anne Preble on Unsplash Credit: Anne Preble on Unsplash loading...

Enjoy a beautiful drive to Hagerman this Sunday and have a fun time with the family as you stock up on fresh fruits, vegetables, and whatever locally grown products you can find. The farmers market in Hagerman will be a trip your family will want to join you on as there will be live music, laser tag, mini horse rides, and much more. The market is open from 11 AM until 3 PM every Sunday.

Parades, eating, shopping, and so much more are taking place this weekend. There is no reason to stay inside as the weather should be beautiful and there are plenty of "days" events taking place. The hardest decision will be deciding which one to attend and how much time to spend at each one so you can try and make it to multiple ones. Get some rest before the weekend, because it is going to be a busy and fun one.

