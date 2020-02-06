Boise Bans Cell Phone Use While Driving In The City

Using your cell phone while driving has always been risky as it becomes a distraction for the drive. It is also becoming more risky as additional cities and counties have begun banning the use of hand-held devices while driving. Get caught and you're looking at a fine. Boise is the newest addition to the list of locations where it is illegal to use your phone while driving, with the exception of use with Bluetooth or other hands-free options. Meridian passed a similar hands-free ordinance last year. The Idaho Statesman reports that when the law goes into effect (possibly early March) officers should give drivers a grace period and not issue tickets until July 1st, 2020. The fine in Boise will be that same as in Meridian, $90.

The new ordinance in Boise doesn't only apply to your vehicle if it is moving. The law also includes phone use at red lights or any time you are in the driver's seat in a traffic lane. If you need to use your phone legally you need to pull off the road.

In 2016, Ketchum was looking to ban cell phone use while driving and that law extended to all of Blaine County in 2018. Blaine County includes much of Craters of the Moon National Monument, Carey, Hailey, Sun Valley, and the Galena Pass heading to Stanley. The fine for breaking the law in these areas is $100. Also in 2018, Idaho Falls banned cell phone use while driving. The fine for non-compliance is also $100. Again use with GPS, Bluetooth, and in emergency situations is covered under the law.

Idaho doesn't currently have an all encompassing law to ban cell phone use while driving but there is a state law covering the much broader issue of inattentive driving.