Another deadly weekend has passed on Idaho roads. Idaho State Police tells us that a 65-year-old Pocatello man was killed late Saturday morning near Craters of the Moon in Butte County. The guy was driving southbound on Highway 93 aboard a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, just before noon. He appeared to lose control and spun into lava rock. He was wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers Were Busy Throughout the Weekend With Crashes

Hours later, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in Gem County. It happened just before 11:00 p.m. in Emmett. It left a Vale, Oregon, man with serious injuries. He appears to have been ejected from a Can-am Defender Max after a collision with a Dodge Ram driven by a teenager. An Emmet teenager driving a Toyota Scion then struck the man from Oregon. He was airlifted to a hospital. Troopers don’t yet know if he was wearing a seatbelt. The second crash also remains under investigation. State Police say the other two drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Law Enforcement has a Name for the Deadly Summer Months

Troopers and other law enforcers refer to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the 100 deadliest days. It’s a reference to summertime accidents, and more drivers being on Idaho roads. They frequently cite a lack of seatbelts in deadly wrecks, as well as a lack of helmets in motorcycle crashes, but keep in mind that while the devices help, they’re not always fail-safe.