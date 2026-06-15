Pocatello Man Dies in Crash Near Craters of the Moon

Pocatello Man Dies in Crash Near Craters of the Moon

Photo by benjamin lehman on Unsplash

Another deadly weekend has passed on Idaho roads.  Idaho State Police tells us that a 65-year-old Pocatello man was killed late Saturday morning near Craters of the Moon in Butte County.  The guy was driving southbound on Highway 93 aboard a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, just before noon.  He appeared to lose control and spun into lava rock.  He was wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene.  The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers Were Busy Throughout the Weekend With Crashes

Hours later, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash in Gem County.  It happened just before 11:00 p.m. in Emmett.  It left a Vale, Oregon, man with serious injuries.  He appears to have been ejected from a Can-am Defender Max after a collision with a Dodge Ram driven by a teenager.  An Emmet teenager driving a Toyota Scion then struck the man from Oregon.  He was airlifted to a hospital.  Troopers don’t yet know if he was wearing a seatbelt.  The second crash also remains under investigation.  State Police say the other two drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Law Enforcement has a Name for the Deadly Summer Months

Troopers and other law enforcers refer to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the 100 deadliest days.  It’s a reference to summertime accidents, and more drivers being on Idaho roads.  They frequently cite a lack of seatbelts in deadly wrecks, as well as a lack of helmets in motorcycle crashes, but keep in mind that while the devices help, they’re not always fail-safe.

Are You Strong Enough to Pass the Idaho State Police Physical Exam?

According to the Idaho State Police's website, these are the five tests that troopers have to complete as part of their physical exam and the standards they must hit.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Categories: General, Idaho News, News

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