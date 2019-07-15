Boise Hosts .5K Race for People Who Hate Running But Love Steaks

"You're running how far? Why?! You know we have cars for that...right?"

If I had $1 for every time that someone's said that to me during my adult life, I could probably retire early. I get it. There are far more people out there who despise the very notion of an early Saturday morning long run than those of us weirdos who wait all week for it to arrive. My husband's one of those people. He rolls his eyes every time he has to sit through a conversation where my friends and I are talking about running.

If you're with someone who also enjoys running and you don't quite get it, there's finally a place for you to congregate with other confused significant others...and it ends in a steak dinner for you!

The Idaho Beef Council is tweaking their annual "Race for the Steaks" formula to include a .5K "race" on Saturday, October 5! No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. That decimal point is in the right place. The new race option is a point-5K. That's .3 miles. That's less than two laps around a high school track. Once you cross the finish line, you get to enjoy a free steak dinner just like all the crazies who paid the same amount of money to run the 5K or 10K.

To celebrate July being Idaho Beef Month, registration is only $30 through July 31. $10 of that registration fee goes directly to the Beef Counts program benefiting The Idaho Foodbank. Even better? Double R Ranch is matching each those donations so your $10 turns into $20.

So let's break that down, pay $30 to walk 547 yards (or 3.1 miles or 6.2 miles if you're feeling super fit,) get a free t-shirt, a pass from making dinner and make a huge difference for the Idaho Foodbank during the time of the year where people aren't necessarily thinking about giving. I really can't think of a better reason to get off the couch than that, right?

Right! So jump on board before Idaho Beef Month is over and prices go up by clicking HERE!