A Twin Falls man is dead after a crash in Lincoln County. Idaho State Police say it happened in Lincoln County just after 6:30 on Wednesday night. The 40-year-old man appears to have lost control of his truck while rounding a corner. The vehicle was a 1991 5-ton cargo truck. He was westbound on East 1120 North, northwest of Richfield, and near North 950 East.

The Man Died at the Scene

The truck rolled, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene. Troopers are continuing the investigation. State Police received significant assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Richfield Fire Department, and Lincoln County Emergency Services. The ISP release doesn’t specify whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

September is Off to a Deadly Start

Law enforcers call the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days, but dangers are with us year-round.