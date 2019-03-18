Boise Lawmaker Introduces Vape Tax Legislation

(KLIX) – New legislation proposes a hefty retail tax on vape sales in Idaho.

The measure was introduced by Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, who said he is concerned about the dangers of vaping among youth.

“Vaping has become an epidemic for our youth,” he said in a statement on Monday. “This legislation is being brought to raise awareness of the issue.”

The bill would put a 15 percent retail tax on vape sales, with tax proceeds going to the Millennium Fund to be used for vaping education and outreach projects.

The Food and Drug Administration recently said vaping is an epidemic among young people, and Gannon said he believes education and outreach will help curb their vaping among young people.

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell.

The lawmakers said it is not known at this time how much money would be raised because there is little information about e-cigarette sales due to sellers not being licensed.

“The intent of the legislation is to tax the vape material with nicotine in it,” Gannon said. “The 15 percentage is very similar to how cigarettes are taxed.”