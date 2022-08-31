Another Reason Idaho Legislators Should Never Legalize Marijuana

Get our free mobile app

Another week, another warning against marijuana use. That’s what we can call the marijuana industry as it challenges Big Pharma. I really enjoy writing these stories. I receive so many over-the-top responses that I often get a second story, publishing many of the comments.

Dope isn’t good for you. Perhaps Mom and Dad shared the news when you were young. Or a preacher, doctor, or D.A.R.E. officer. Then as you got older, you met a couple of commie professors at college, and they insisted it would expand your creativity. The guy selling bags on the corner assured you it was cool. Followed by the state government issuing him a license, moving him to an approved dispensary, and saying the tax revenue would now fund schools and roads.

Now, you’re a raving psychotic and your enablers are all wealthier!

Doubt me? Fine. Instead, you can click here. Check out the words the specious claims about medical benefits.

Meanwhile, more people are now smoking marijuana than tobacco. The pot puffers will claim a benefit on that count, however. That’s a bit like saying if you get hit by a car at 30 miles per hour, you're better off than the guy who got hit by a car traveling at 50 miles per hour. Guess I’ll go play in traffic!

Oh, and even the liberal Pravda-on-the-Potomac has a story about the dangers of gateway drugs.

We’re in so much trouble. The gate was long ago left open, and the horse long ago left the barn. I told you so doesn’t make me feel any better.