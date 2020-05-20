HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man is behind bars facing multiple felony charges after a Saturday high speed chase through multiple jurisdictions in southern Idaho.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office the pursuit began in Ketchum when an officer with the police division spotted Jayson Mitchell allegedly speeding on Main Street in a Dodge Dakota (later determined to be stolen) at around 6:36 p.m. The sheriff's office said in a statement that Mitchell began speeding up and refused to pull over leading law enforcement south through the Wood River Valley.

Mitchell allegedly hit speeds of 100 mph while running red lights, stop signs, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, narrowly missed hitting other vehicles head-on, and came close to striking a pedestrian. Eventually, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, a spike strip stopped the chase in Lincoln County north of Shoshone near the Johnny's Country Store.

Mitchell was taken into custody and charged with four counts of felony eluding a police officer, one count of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and three misdemeanors, injuring a vehicle without owners consent, reckless driving, and failure to purchase a driver’s license.

The sheriff's office said six agencies were involved with the pursuit and the Dodge was towed back to the rightful owner.