Boise Officer Cut Responding to Student with Knife at Elementary

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise police officer was cut on the hand as he took a juvenile into custody that had a knife at an elementary and was making threats.

According to the Boise Police Department, officers responded to an elementary school at around 9 a.m. for a student with a knife making threatening statements. A school resource officer and patrol officers were able to secure the area. None of the school staff or students were hurt.

Boise Police said in a brief statement that one of the officers taking the juvenile into custody was cut. The young person was not injured, but taken to an area hospital to receive care. The incident is under investigation.

