Police Dog Helps Take Down Suspected Boise Bank Robber

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A police dog helped track down and apprehend a Washington man suspected of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in Boise. According to the Boise Police Department, Evaristo Alvear, 37, of Maple Valley, WA was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony robbery, kill or mistreat a police dog, resisting arrest, and obstructing officers following a reported robbery at a bank on W. Fairview at around 2:15 p.m. The suspect had entered the bank and demanded money then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers began to search the area after they were able to get a description of the suspect. The police dog was used to track the man who was located not far from the bank. Alvear would not follow orders given to him by officers telling him to remove his hands from his pocket. Officers then used the dog to take the man down. As the dog approached the suspect the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and allegedly tried to slash the dog. Officers then used a taser to arrest the man. The police dog was not hurt in the incident. Alvear was hospitalized before he was booked into the jail.

