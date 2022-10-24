Three Arrested Following Boise Homicide

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Boise man is facing charges of second degree murder for the death of a 32-year-old man last week while two others were arrested for their alleged involvement. According to the Boise Police Department, Zachary Gordan was charged Friday and booked into the Ada County Jail following the shooting death of Robert Nichols of Meridian. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Nichols had bee shot in the chest and had died at the hospital. Boise Police said in a statement Friday the two men knew each other and had gotten into a verbal argument at a residence on Wednesday that ended with Nichols being shot. Police say the man was dropped off at the hospital. On Wednesday Boise Police Violent Crime Unit detectives responded to an area on Emerald Street and took Gordan into custody. Two other suspects, Brianna Lopez, 30, and Mindy Kraus, 36, were also arrested and charged with willfully withold, conceal or harbor a felon.

