Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigation an officer involved shooting after police tried arresting a wanted man Monday afternoon in Boise. According to the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force headed by the Garden City Police Department is investigating the shooting involving a Boise police officer. Police had been working with the Idaho Department of Correction to locate the suspect wanted on felony charges in the area of E. Fairview and N. Records Way at around 4:30 p.m. when the shooting happened. According to Boise Police, officers and the Fugitive Recovery Agents tried to remove the suspect from a car when he allegedly pulled a weapon forcing an officer to fire his gun. Officers attempted life-saving measures, however the suspect died at the scene. The officer involved was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by the task force.

