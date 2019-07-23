Boise State and Fresno State Top Picks in Mountain West Football

The Mountain West football media days are underway in Henderson, Nevada and the first order of business was announcing the preseason polls, players of the year and the all-conference selections.

Not surprisingly, Boise State and Fresno State are picked to win the Mountain and West Division titles respectively and collide in a repeat of last years Mountain West Championship game won by the Bulldogs in overtime.

Here now a look at the preseason polls:

2019 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Team (first-place votes) Points

Boise State (15) 120 Utah State (6) 108 Air Force 73 Wyoming 66 Colorado State 52 New Mexico 22

WEST DIVISION

Team (first-place votes) Points

Fresno State (17) 122 San Diego State (3) 106 Nevada 74 Hawai‘i (1) 67 UNLV 51 San José State 2

Meantime the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year were selected and both are from the Mountain Division.

Boise State's Curtis Weaver is the selection on defense. Weaver comes into the 2019 season with 20.5 career sacks and has already been named to a pair of preseason All-American teams and the Bednarik Award watch list for best linebacker.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is the preseason offensive player of the year. Love threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2018.

Last but not least, the Mountain West released the preseason All-Conference selections. Five Boise State players made the list. Reciver John Hightower and lineman Ezra Cleveland and John Molchon on offense and Cuirtis Weaver and David Moa on defense.

Here is a look at the All-Conference preseason selections for 2019:

2019 Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Offense

QB Jordan Love Jr. Utah State

WR John Hightower Sr. Boise State

WR Cedric Byrd II Sr. Hawai‘i

RB Juwan Washington Sr. San Diego State

RB Toa Taua So. Nevada

OL Ezra Cleveland Jr. Boise State

OL John Molchon Sr. Boise State

OL Jake Nelson Sr. Nevada

OL Keith Ismael Jr. San Diego State

OL Justin Polu Sr. UNLV

TE Jared Rice Sr. Fresno State

Defense

DL Jordan Jackson Jr. Air Force

DL David Moa Sr. Boise State

DL Curtis Weaver Jr. Boise State

DL Tipa Galeai Sr. Utah State

LB Mykal Walker Sr. Fresno State

LB Kyahva Tezino Sr. San Diego State

LB David Woodward Jr. Utah State

DB Jeremy Fejedelem Sr. Air Force

DB Juju Hughes Sr. Fresno State

DB Tariq Thompson Jr. San Diego State

DB DJ Williams So. Utah State

Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse Jr. Colorado State

PK Cooper Rothe Sr. Wyoming

KR/PR Savon Scarver Jr. Utah State