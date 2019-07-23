Boise State and Fresno State Top Picks in Mountain West Football
The Mountain West football media days are underway in Henderson, Nevada and the first order of business was announcing the preseason polls, players of the year and the all-conference selections.
Not surprisingly, Boise State and Fresno State are picked to win the Mountain and West Division titles respectively and collide in a repeat of last years Mountain West Championship game won by the Bulldogs in overtime.
Here now a look at the preseason polls:
2019 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Team (first-place votes) Points
- Boise State (15) 120
- Utah State (6) 108
- Air Force 73
- Wyoming 66
- Colorado State 52
- New Mexico 22
WEST DIVISION
Team (first-place votes) Points
- Fresno State (17) 122
- San Diego State (3) 106
- Nevada 74
- Hawai‘i (1) 67
- UNLV 51
- San José State 2
Meantime the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year were selected and both are from the Mountain Division.
Boise State's Curtis Weaver is the selection on defense. Weaver comes into the 2019 season with 20.5 career sacks and has already been named to a pair of preseason All-American teams and the Bednarik Award watch list for best linebacker.
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is the preseason offensive player of the year. Love threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2018.
Last but not least, the Mountain West released the preseason All-Conference selections. Five Boise State players made the list. Reciver John Hightower and lineman Ezra Cleveland and John Molchon on offense and Cuirtis Weaver and David Moa on defense.
Here is a look at the All-Conference preseason selections for 2019:
2019 Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Offense
QB Jordan Love Jr. Utah State
WR John Hightower Sr. Boise State
WR Cedric Byrd II Sr. Hawai‘i
RB Juwan Washington Sr. San Diego State
RB Toa Taua So. Nevada
OL Ezra Cleveland Jr. Boise State
OL John Molchon Sr. Boise State
OL Jake Nelson Sr. Nevada
OL Keith Ismael Jr. San Diego State
OL Justin Polu Sr. UNLV
TE Jared Rice Sr. Fresno State
Defense
DL Jordan Jackson Jr. Air Force
DL David Moa Sr. Boise State
DL Curtis Weaver Jr. Boise State
DL Tipa Galeai Sr. Utah State
LB Mykal Walker Sr. Fresno State
LB Kyahva Tezino Sr. San Diego State
LB David Woodward Jr. Utah State
DB Jeremy Fejedelem Sr. Air Force
DB Juju Hughes Sr. Fresno State
DB Tariq Thompson Jr. San Diego State
DB DJ Williams So. Utah State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse Jr. Colorado State
PK Cooper Rothe Sr. Wyoming
KR/PR Savon Scarver Jr. Utah State