Boise State and Fresno State Top Picks in Mountain West Football

Getty Images

The Mountain West football media days are underway in Henderson, Nevada and the first order of business was announcing the preseason polls, players of the year and the all-conference selections.

Not surprisingly, Boise State and Fresno State are picked to win the Mountain and West Division titles respectively and collide in a repeat of last years Mountain West Championship game won by the Bulldogs in overtime.

Here now a look at the preseason polls:

2019 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Team (first-place votes)    Points

  1. Boise State (15)                  120
  2. Utah State (6)                     108
  3. Air Force                              73
  4. Wyoming                              66
  5. Colorado State                     52
  6. New Mexico                         22

WEST DIVISION

Team (first-place votes)    Points

  1. Fresno State (17)                122
  2. San Diego State (3)            106
  3. Nevada                                74
  4. Hawai‘i (1)                           67
  5. UNLV                                   51
  6. San José State                    2

Meantime the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year were selected and both are from the Mountain Division.

Boise State's Curtis Weaver is the selection on defense. Weaver comes into the 2019 season with 20.5 career sacks and has already been named to a pair of preseason All-American teams and the Bednarik Award watch list for best linebacker.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is the preseason offensive player of the year. Love threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2018.

Last but not least, the Mountain West released the preseason All-Conference selections. Five Boise State players made the list. Reciver John Hightower and lineman Ezra Cleveland and John Molchon on offense and Cuirtis Weaver and David Moa on defense.

Here is a look at the All-Conference preseason selections for 2019:

2019 Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Offense

QB          Jordan Love                   Jr.           Utah State

WR         John Hightower              Sr.          Boise State

WR         Cedric Byrd II                 Sr.           Hawai‘i

RB           Juwan Washington       Sr.           San Diego State

RB           Toa Taua                       So.          Nevada

OL           Ezra Cleveland             Jr.           Boise State

OL           John Molchon               Sr.           Boise State

OL           Jake Nelson                  Sr.           Nevada

OL           Keith Ismael                  Jr.           San Diego State

OL           Justin Polu                    Sr.           UNLV

TE           Jared Rice                    Sr.           Fresno State

Defense

DL           Jordan Jackson            Jr.           Air Force

DL           David Moa                    Sr.           Boise State

DL          Curtis Weaver              Jr.           Boise State

DL           Tipa Galeai                  Sr.           Utah State

LB           Mykal Walker               Sr.           Fresno State

LB           Kyahva Tezino             Sr.           San Diego State

LB           David Woodward         Jr.            Utah State

DB          Jeremy Fejedelem       Sr.           Air Force

DB          Juju Hughes                 Sr.           Fresno State

DB          Tariq Thompson           Jr.            San Diego State

DB          DJ Williams                  So.          Utah State

Specialists

P             Ryan Stonehouse        Jr.           Colorado State

PK           Cooper Rothe              Sr.           Wyoming

KR/PR    Savon Scarver             Jr.            Utah State

