Boise State-BYU Rivals? You Bet

When Boise State and Idaho used to play football there was one thing you could bank on and that was a stadium full to capacity.That is pretty much the true sign of a rivalry.

Now the one thing you can bank on when Boise State and BYU play football is a stadium full to capacity. That makes this a rivalry in anyone's book.

The game is so appealing the two schools agreed to meet starting in 2012 through 2023. Now comes word that with the exception of 2024, the series has been extended through 2034. That's 21 games in 22 years and that kind of familiarity is what fuels rivalries.

Just look at attendance figures. Boise State has averaged nearly 36,000 fans per game in Albertson's stadium when BYU is the opponent. Likewise, BYU is able to fill LaVell Edwards stadium when the Broncos play in Provo as they will this October 19th.

Part of the reason this is a rivalry is because BYU for many years didn't see Boise State as their equal. Now that the Broncos lead the series 7-2 the stakes have suddenly been raised. BYU, frustrated they weren't included in a move to the Pac-12 along with Utah, has played an independent schedule and has shunned efforts to join the Mountain West.

This year the Mountain West has a combined 5 wins over Power 5 conferences, the most of any conference in the country. That would be 6 if BYU were in the league following their win Saturday at Tennessee.

There is no question BYU would be a great addition to the Mountain West but for the time being it's a game Bronco and Cougar fans have circled on the football calendar, a calendar that now stretches all the way to 2034.

Think of it this way, future Boise State and BYU players for the 2034 game are just now entering kindergarten.