Boise State Climbs Polls After Friday Win

If you made it to the Boise State football game on Friday you got to see a pretty exciting game. The Broncos came out on top, beating Marshall University 14-7. According to KTVB, that win over the Thundering Herd is allowing BSU to rise in the rankings.

After their second win of the season Friday, the Boise State Broncos are now ranked "No. 22 in both the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls." Boise State will fight for their third consecutive win this Saturday against Portland State at Albertsons Stadium.

