Boise State Falls in Rankings Despite Win

It's nothing something you see much of and we haven't seen it since Boise State lost last: a DROP in the college football rankings. Of course, when Boise State lost at BYU, that drop in the rankings was called for. After a dominating win on the blue just last night, the pollsters are saying: Sorry, Boise State...take a step back.

Jaylon Henderson is a name you may never have heard of until last night. Boise State's starting quarterback was a Junior College transfer that ranked third on their depth chart. Often, putting your third string quarterback behind center is a nerve racking practice. After last night, Boise State fans see why the Boise State coaching staff has had so much confidence in him. With both Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord out with injuries, this is the first time since the early 1990's that Boise State has started three different quarterbacks in the span of one season. It's not ideal for any program, but Henderson made it work.

Boise State had no reason to be anything less than dominant over a weak New Mexico team and the final score showed just that. Now, we're hoping a win like that will be what carries and motivated this team in the last two games of the season--both on the road.

Despite the win, Boise State dropped 1 spot in the Top 25 AP Poll to #20. In the Coaches Poll, they remained at #19. Could the pollsters be showing their lack of confidence in Boise State by these moves--or lack thereof? Both Cincinnati and Memphis rank ahead of Boise State eyeing that major bowl game bid and both of them have a ranked, high profile game remaining: it's against one another.