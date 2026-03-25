I used to think the world of Dan Foreman. Retired from the military and law enforcement, the State Senator from Moscow is also a devout man. He’s also more interested in looking out for Dan Foreman than the taxpayers of Idaho. He’s bottled up a bill that would prevent teachers from doing union business when working on your dime. I’m told he did this because he has an opponent who is bought and paid for by the union, and figures he needs to imitate his opponent to win. Naked ambition and a self-serving politician, just what we need more of!

Foreman Can't Face Simple Questions

I saw a video of Foreman in action, as one of his fellow Republicans requested the release of HB 745. He essentially told her to shut up!



I believe Senator Foreman lacks the temperament for the job. Maybe it’s creeping senescence. The man has a history of barking at people as if he’s still in uniform. This isn’t about political compromise; it’s about a man who likes power and wants to hold onto it, at the expense of his constituents. I don’t believe his opponent would be an improvement, but considering the makeup of the Senate, we could lose one member with emotional instability, and the institution would survive in its conservative form, and remain accountable to the taxpaying public.

Taxpayers Need to Speak Up

At the moment, he’s emboldened, and leadership doesn’t want the controversy of removing him from a committee chairmanship. Which means the responsibility now belongs to voters.