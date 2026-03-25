Idaho parents like school choice. The number who’ve applied for the school choice tax credit is higher than the amount of money the state set aside, which means some are going to be on a waiting list. The families represent almost 14,000 children, a higher percentage of kids than a similar program has in Texas, where the overall population dwarfs that of Idaho.

We Can Save Money and Our Kids

Conservatives like the idea of school choice, and many aren’t happy with the results coming out of government schools, but some believe the tax credit is unfair. Chris Cargill, president of the Mountain States Policy Center, says the credit will save taxpayers money.



If you favor school choice, but not tax credits, then can you offer an alternative? Because we need it. I was reading a publication called American Greatness, and a writer there reviewed civics test scores. A lot of kids will have no ability as adults to participate in government because they’re illiterate on matters of history and our form of government, which means they’re subject to manipulation by demagogues. This has plagued us for generations, and all we get are blue ribbon panels and headlines, but nothing else.

We Need Options and Demanding Teachers

When I was in 8th grade, in order to pass social studies, we had to place the 50 states on the map, place the amendments of our Constitution in order (and not just the Bill of Rights), and we had to stand and recite the presidents' names in order. Our teacher, raised Mennonite and later a Methodist preacher, wanted us to be prepared as good citizens. He was rare then, and probably non-existent today.