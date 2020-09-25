Boise State Football Resumes Play Oct 24; Attendance A Question

The Mountain West Conference made the decision Thursday night to join other college football programs and planned out a shortened season consisting of eight games. The plan still needs final approval from conference health officials, but it is looking hopeful that there will be cleats on the turf of Albertsons Stadium one month from now.

The Coronavirus pandemic ended any hopes of a familiar college football season beginning the first week of September for many programs including Boise State. The Mountain West Conference, which includes Boise State, Airforce, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State, Hawaii, Fresno State, Wyoming, Nevada, San Diego State, UNLV and San Jose State, had made the decision to cancel all fall athletics back on August 10.

With improvements in testing for COVID-19 regarding faster turnaround times and the ability to test athletes more frequently, conference board members voted in favor for the shortened season on September 24. The announcement was made on the conference's official website, as well as all social media platforms.

The official Boise State website still has Hawaii listed as the opponent on October 24, but it's unclear whether or not changes to the schedule are coming. Fan attendance is still being discussed. The only options that really make sense are to allow for a limited number of fans in stadium to ensure social distancing, or just play on without any in attendance, much like the majority of professional sports teams are doing.

For most Boise State football fans, I'm sure they'd take a shortened season over no season at all.